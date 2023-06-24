Open Menu

Film Star Sultan Rahi Remembered On Birth Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Film star Sultan Rahi remembered on birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Famous film actor Sultan Rahi, the most popular Punjabi hero during the 1970s and 1980s at Pakistan's silver screen was remembered on his birth anniversary on Saturday.

Born on June 24, 1938, his real name was Muhammad Sultan. His film career began in 1959 with his appearance as a guest actor in the film 'Baghi'.

During a career spanning 40 years, he acted in over 700 Punjabi films and 100 urdu films, winning around 160 awards.

Rahi earned two Nigar Awards for his work in 'Babul' (1971) and 'Basheera' (1972).

Director Aslam Dar's film Bashira proved to be the first milestone in his career.

His most prominent films include 'Maula Jutt', 'Warryam', 'Sher Khan' and 'Godfather'.

His pairing with actress Asia and Anjuman was favourite among the viewers and his last movie was with actress Saima.

Sultan Rahi was murdered by unidentified persons on January 9, 1996, during a highway robbery on the Grand Trunk Road near Gujranwala, while returning to Lahore from Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Film And Movies Road Robbery Gujranwala Anjuman January June Silver From Asia

Recent Stories

Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricke ..

Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricket

29 minutes ago
 SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in ..

SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in Abu Dhabi, showcasing cancer t ..

31 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in seditio ..

Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in sedition case

44 minutes ago
 DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate inve ..

DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate investment trusts, inviting eligib ..

46 minutes ago
 SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condi ..

SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condition

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss ..

PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss political matters

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual ident ..

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual identity

13 hours ago
 FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to Fe ..

FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to February 2024

14 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of State

14 hours ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan