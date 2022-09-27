ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Gorgeous lady and one of the most praised actresses of Pakistan, Mahira khan recently shared her official Look from her upcoming film, which left celebs in a praising mood.

Khan's most anticipated film, The Legend of Maula Jatt is all set to be aired on October 13 while the cast and crew are busy in promotional activities for the film. Khan took some time to surprise fans with the fierce look of her character as Mukkhoo Jatti.

Soon after the post, social media users started to praise the excellent character depiction and amazing styling of the film star.As the star received so much love from fans for her new character appearance, many celebrities also showered their support and admiration.

The 'Humsafar' star captioned her official Instagram post stating "Don't Think You All Are Prepared" to which her showbiz fellows answered with immense love & support.

Sanam Saeed replied, "No we are not" along with a hearty smile. Karachi Se Lahore Star Ayesha Omer stated "OO No We Are Not. I Want More" Imran Abbas replied, "Can't Wait" along with a loving emoji.

Following the praising session, as Sohai Ali Abro also replied with many heart emojis, others simply adored khan.

"Now That's a Look," commended film-maker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy "Bhaee Waah," applauded Film Director Asim Raza.

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is predicted to become a record breaker for Pakistani cinema.