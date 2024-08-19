Open Menu

Filmmaker Shaukat Rizvi Remembered

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Filmmaker Shaukat Rizvi remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Legendary producer, director and actor Shaukat Hussain Rizvi was remembered on his death anniversary on Monday.

Born in India in 1914, Rizvi is widely regarded as a pioneer of local cinema, having produced some of the earliest super hits in the sub-continental region.

Shaukat Hussain Rizvi was born in Azamgarh, British India, in 1914.

He was widely regarded as a pioneer of local cinema, he produced some of the earliest super hits in the sub-continental region.

He directed his first film, Khandan, in 1942, which went on to become a super-hit at the time. 

He released hits such as Nokar in 1943, Dost in 1944, and 1947’s Jugno, in which he launched the legendary singer Muhammad Rafi.

After partition, Shaukat migrated to Pakistan. His famous films are Gulnaar and Jaan e Bahaar.

Rizvi passed away on August 19, 1999, at the age of 86 years.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Film And Movies August

Recent Stories

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

42 minutes ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

47 minutes ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago
 IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

2 days ago
 DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

2 days ago
 AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan