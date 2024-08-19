Filmmaker Shaukat Rizvi Remembered
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Legendary producer, director and actor Shaukat Hussain Rizvi was remembered on his death anniversary on Monday.
Born in India in 1914, Rizvi is widely regarded as a pioneer of local cinema, having produced some of the earliest super hits in the sub-continental region.
Shaukat Hussain Rizvi was born in Azamgarh, British India, in 1914.
He directed his first film, Khandan, in 1942, which went on to become a super-hit at the time.
He directed his first film, Khandan, in 1942, which went on to become a super-hit at the time.
He released hits such as Nokar in 1943, Dost in 1944, and 1947’s Jugno, in which he launched the legendary singer Muhammad Rafi.
After partition, Shaukat migrated to Pakistan. His famous films are Gulnaar and Jaan e Bahaar.
Rizvi passed away on August 19, 1999, at the age of 86 years.
