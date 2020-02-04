Filmmaker Shehzad Hameed working on documentary about climate change

Pakistani filmmaker Shehzad Hameed has a new documentary in the making that shines a light on climate change

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th February, 2020) Pakistani filmmaker Shehzad Hameed has a new documentary in the making that shines a light on climate change.The trailer for the 3-hour long documentary, called The politics of Climate Change, is out now.

Shehzad Hameed said "I traverse around the world to investigate Australia s coal conundrum, Pakistan s Himalayan meltdown and Brazil Amazonian battle.""Along the way, I met people and activists trying to find ways to tackle the biggest issue of the 21st century, climate change," he added.