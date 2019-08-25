UrduPoint.com
Films Vying For Venice´s Golden Lion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 02:48 PM

Films vying for Venice´s Golden Lion

ROME (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th August, 2019) There are 21 films competing for the prestigious Golden Lion award at the 76th Venice film festival, which kicks off on Wednesday and will run until September 7.

Here are the films:- "La Verite" (The Truth), by Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-Eda -- opening film- "The Perfect Candidate", by Saudi Arabian director Haifaa al-Mansour- "About Endlessness", by Swedish director Roy Andersson- "Wasp Network", by French director Olivier Assayas- "Marriage Story", by US director Noah Baumbach- "Guest of Honour", by Canadian director Atom Egoyan- "Ad Astra", by US director James Gray- "A Herdade", by Portuguese director Tiago Guedes- "Gloria Mundi", by French director Robert Guediguian- "Waiting For The Barbarians", by Colombian director Ciro Guerra- "Ema", by Chilean director Pablo Larrain- "Lan xin da ju Yuan" (Saturday Fiction) by Chinese director Lou Ye- "Martin Eden", by Italian director Pietro Marcello- "La Mafia Non e Piu Quella Di Una Volta" (The Mafia Is No Longer What It Used To Be), by Italian director Franco Maresco- "The Painted Bird", by Czech director Vaclav Marhoul- "Il Sindaco Del Rione Sanita" (The Mayor of Rione Sanita), by Italian director Mario Martone- "Babyteeth", by Australian director Shannon Murphy- "Joker", by US director Todd Phillips- "J´accuse", French-Polish director Roman Polanski- "The Laundromat", by US director Steven Soderbergh- "No.7 Cherry Lane", by Hong Kong director Yonfan

