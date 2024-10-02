Filmstar Waheed Murad remembered on birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Legendary film actor Waheed Murad was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Born on October 2, 1938, he commenced his film career as a producer by joining the company established by his father, Nisar Murad.

Waheed Murad's first production was titled "Insaan Badalta Hai" in 1961.

His first film as an actor Aulad in 1962 proved to be a hit and he impressed many directors and producers with his style and dialogue delivery.

He acted in 124 films of which 38 were black and white and 86 were coloured.

He received 32 prestigious film awards and in November 2010 he was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for distinguished contributions in the fields of literature and arts.

Waheed Murad died on November 23, 1983, and was laid to rest in Lahore.