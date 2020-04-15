UrduPoint.com
Filter Clinics Producing Fruitful Results In COVID19 Situation: Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:16 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar Wednesday said that filter clinics and isolation wards established in the wake of coronavirus situation at different hospitals by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation are producing fruitful results.

He said this after distributing personal protective equipment at Abbasi Shaheed and Sobhraj Maternity hospitals here, said a statement.

He said that experiment of establishing filter clinics at hospitals have worked considerably as the patients are being diagnosed at initial stage. He was of the view that every fever, cough and flu is not a coronavirus but could also be a seasonal flu.

Waseem Akhtar said that the KMC is ensuring provision of safety masks and kits to doctors, paramedics and sanitary staff.

He said that with the help of NGOs, the KMC has so far provided 1500 precautionary kits to different hospitals, adding that 200 personal protection equipments (PPEs) have been given to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital additionally.

Doctors and other paramedics are also being provided necessary equipment on daily basis and fumigation is also being carried out in the hospitals, he added.

The Mayor said that filter clinics are established at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Cardiac Emergency Centre Landhi, Karachi Institute of Heart Disease, Gizdarabad General Hospital Nishtar Road, Sarfaraz Rafeeqi Shaheed Hospital Haqqani Chowk and Landhi Medical Complex.

He said the KMC is ensuring provision of PPEs to doctors and paramedics of these hospitals.

He said that the Karachiites should show courage and patience as the normalcy would be restored soon. We are well aware of the people's miseries due to lockdown but local bodies representatives are helping them," said Akhtar.

He said that fumigation campaign will continue to provide people healthy environment.

