Filter Plant To Be Inaugurated On March 18

Mon 16th March 2020

The operational and functional system of five million gallons per day (5 MGD) water filter plant will be handed over to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Hyderabad on March 18, due to the efforts of Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department and Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The operational and functional system of five million gallons per day (5 MGD) water filter plant will be handed over to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Hyderabad on March 18, due to the efforts of Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department and Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo.

The filter plant will help to cater the needs of clean water of the industrial area of Hyderabad, said a statement on Monday.

Under this system, from Phulili to Akram Wah, two MGD daily water would be provided from this filter plant project site .

The function is being handed over to WASA in accordance with the contract between Site limited and WASA.

This is an important project to provide clean water to the industries of Hyderabad which was a long-standing demand of the industrialists of Hyderabad.

Secretary Industries Naseem ul Ghani , MD Site limited Aamir Khursheed, Chief Engineer Site Abdul Malik Bhatti, MD WASA Muzaffer Memon and Commissioner Hyderabad Abbas Baloch supposed to attend the inauguration ceremony.

