Filth Station Set Up Liaquat Bagh Needs To Be Shifted

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 08:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The dumping sites of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Albayrak giving bad and stinking smell established Liaquat Bagh.

Ladies and Children Park, situated in the heart of city a source of recreational activities and greenery was destroyed.

The park which spreads over two acres was constructed in 2005 at a cost of Rs4.5 million and was turned into a makeshift transfer station by the local administration.

The pedestrians, motorists on Murree Road particularly have to face bad smell while driving.

The people and offices in Arya Mohallah, Gawalmandi, Raja Bazaar, Chamanzar, Mareer Chowk, Moti Mehal, College Road, China Market, Rawalpindi Press Club (RPC) Water and Sanitation Agency, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Punjab Horticulture Authority, Rescue 15, sports Complex, National College of Arts (NCA), TMA and several other offices have to face unbearable smell.

A Journalist Yousaf Khan told APP that despite repeated complaints and protests the concerned civic body has not moved an inch to settle the issue, fearing that this would spread multiple diseases and safe haven for the mosquitoes and spreading of dengue fever, he added.

The residents of city have appealed Chief Justice of Pakistan to order concerned authorities to remove garbage transfer station to another place because nearby residents facing different kinds of diseases. Nobody can take breath easily in the area due to garbage transfer station.

