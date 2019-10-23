Filthy, stinking streets of Quetta speaks of QMC performance

The provincial capital of Balochistan is giving a shabby look due to stench emitting garbage heaps and overflowing sewers at its almost every street and market of the city

The filthy markets and streets of various areas of Pashtunabad, Sirki Road, Satellite Town, Sabzal Road, Nawan Killi and other areas had turned into a garbage dumping site due to poor sanitary conditions.

� Markets like Abdul Sattar Road, Toghi Road, Double Road and Masjid Road have gradually lost their splendor where once residents of lower middle class thronged for food and shopping.

A number of shopkeepers also complained of declining business while criticizing the slackness of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC).

Shahid Kakar, a resident of the area said the stinking smell of dump and flowing gutters at every few steps have made the life of the residents difficult while expressing his dismay over the prevailing hygienic and sanitary condition.

Pointing out the irregular visits of sanitary workers, he said they dumped waste within the market vicinity and burnt when it turned into small mound.

The move disturbed the customer influx due to pungent smell of the smoke, he added.

Baz Gul, a shopkeeper narrating the same story said he had lodged several complaints at different forums but to no avail.

He urged the city managers to clean the markets once a day and placing at least one big dumpster outside every market to ensure neat and clean markets and Bazaars and launch sensitization campaign for visitors.

After installation of bins, Baz Gul said the city administration must declare the markets and bazaars as no-littering zones and take strict actions against violators.

"I know, open defecation is a shameful act but what I can do when I do not have any other option," newsman asked the local man urinating openly on the corner of Sattar road.

Highlighting the shortage of public toilet in the city, he asked the authorities concerned for building the public toilets in every market to restore beauty of city.

A resident of Shehbaz Town, Amir Mangle said he along with his friend used to sit at the town in evening, but stinking heaps of garbage and stray dogs wandering in the search of food had forced them to stay at home.

Contrary to the ground situation, Administrator Quetta Municipal Corporation, Tariq Mangle claimed that the cleanliness drives were being carried out in every area of the city on regular basis.

He said the QMC was ensuring collection and disposal of garbage in every area the provincial capital city including Sariyab and Nawan Killi.

Tariq Mangle said that they have expanded the city's zones to 11 and have been double the deployment of sanitary workers in night shift to make clean the city.

However, he said, the QMC has not a capacity to collect the total waste produced daily by the city due to shortage of staff and equipment.

He said the corporation had been facing an acute shortage of sanitary workers and funds, adding that the total 2200 sanitary workers were carry out cleansing work in the city of four million people.