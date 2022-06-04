Filthy wagon stand, manger arrested

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner on Saturday arrested the manager of a local wagon stand, during a surprise visit to inspect facilities at the transportation area.

According to a spokesman, DC Ali Anan Qamar during his visit examined the sanitary condition at a few places in the city.

When he reached a wagon stand set up in the city centre, the spokesman said, DC Qamar expressed his disapproval over the filthy condition of the courtyard and lavatories there. Subsequently, he ordered to arrest the manager and sealed the stand on the spot.

Furthermore, the DC directed the authorities concerned to allow the vehicles that were loaded already with passengers to move on, whereas those that were being booked for the next journey were cancelled.