UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Filtration Center' Set Up At Emergency Ward For Coronavirus Patients: MS

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 08:58 PM

'Filtration Center' set up at emergency ward for coronavirus patients: MS

The Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Hyderabad Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro has said a separate 'Filtration Center' was set up at emergency ward of the hospital for diagnosis of patients of coronavirus and other disease having same symptoms so that they could be provided required medical assistance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Hyderabad Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro has said a separate 'Filtration Center' was set up at emergency ward of the hospital for diagnosis of patients of coronavirus and other disease having same symptoms so that they could be provided required medical assistance.

Addressing a meeting of hospital administration to discuss coronavirus situation here on Thursday, Dr. Kalhoro said number of coronavirus cases were rapidly increasing therefore it was responsibility of doctors and para medical staff to discharge their duties efficiently.

He said safety equipment including face masks, hand gloves other material had already been provided to doctors, nursing and para medical staff therefore they should discharge their duties in providing treatment to coronavirus patients.

Medical Superintendent also expressed regrets over reports regarding sale of N-95 masks and other safety material to private medical stores which had been provided to young doctors on their demand.

Dr. Mazhar Kalhoro said hospital administration, doctors, nursing and para medical staff were discharging their responsibilities round the clock and they are in constant coordination with Health Minister, Secretary and district Administration.

He informed the meeting that on the directives of Secretary Health Sindh, duties of some doctors and para medical staff of civil hospital were assigned duties at Sindh Government hospital Kohsar so that coronavirus patients could be provided proper treatment facilities.

The Director Administration Abdul Sattar Jatoi, Additional Medical Superintendents Dr. Waqar Mehmood, Dr. Shoukat Ali Lakho, Dr. Niaz Hussain Babar, Dr. Siddique Pahore, Focal Person COVID-19 isolation ward civil hospital Dr. Aftab Phull, Dr. Nazir Haider Shah and others also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Young Sale Hyderabad Same Jatoi Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UNICEF calls for boosting efforts to prevent coro ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-dengue squad alerted to control dengue

2 minutes ago

ANP leader stresses people to adopt precautionary ..

3 minutes ago

Rehman Malik asks NADRA, PTA to provide required d ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad police get 5000 sanitizers bottles

7 minutes ago

Edu deptt cancels school registration, fines Rs on ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.