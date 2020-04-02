'Filtration Center' set up at emergency ward for coronavirus patients: MS

The Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Hyderabad Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro has said a separate 'Filtration Center' was set up at emergency ward of the hospital for diagnosis of patients of coronavirus and other disease having same symptoms so that they could be provided required medical assistance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Hyderabad Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro has said a separate 'Filtration Center' was set up at emergency ward of the hospital for diagnosis of patients of coronavirus and other disease having same symptoms so that they could be provided required medical assistance.

Addressing a meeting of hospital administration to discuss coronavirus situation here on Thursday, Dr. Kalhoro said number of coronavirus cases were rapidly increasing therefore it was responsibility of doctors and para medical staff to discharge their duties efficiently.

He said safety equipment including face masks, hand gloves other material had already been provided to doctors, nursing and para medical staff therefore they should discharge their duties in providing treatment to coronavirus patients.

Medical Superintendent also expressed regrets over reports regarding sale of N-95 masks and other safety material to private medical stores which had been provided to young doctors on their demand.

Dr. Mazhar Kalhoro said hospital administration, doctors, nursing and para medical staff were discharging their responsibilities round the clock and they are in constant coordination with Health Minister, Secretary and district Administration.

He informed the meeting that on the directives of Secretary Health Sindh, duties of some doctors and para medical staff of civil hospital were assigned duties at Sindh Government hospital Kohsar so that coronavirus patients could be provided proper treatment facilities.

The Director Administration Abdul Sattar Jatoi, Additional Medical Superintendents Dr. Waqar Mehmood, Dr. Shoukat Ali Lakho, Dr. Niaz Hussain Babar, Dr. Siddique Pahore, Focal Person COVID-19 isolation ward civil hospital Dr. Aftab Phull, Dr. Nazir Haider Shah and others also present on the occasion.