Filtration Plant Becomes Functional On Ombudsman's Orders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 07:50 PM

A water filtration plant in Kabirwala became functional with new filters and heaps of trash removed around it after provincial ombudsman took notice of public complaints

Provincial Ombudsman Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan, taking notice of complaints, ordered earliest possible rectification of the faults at the plant and referred the matter to consultant provincial ombudsman to ensure compliance.

The consultant conveyed the orders to chief officer municipal committee Kabirwala and subsequently the heaps of trash around the plant were removed, old filters and faulty taps were replaced.

People of Kabirwala thanked the provincial ombudsman for restoring a vital facility for them.

