Filtration plant installed

Akhuwat Foundation has started efforts to transform Chak 258/R-B Lamman Pind into a model village in the area and for this purpose a water filtration plant was installed in this locality

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Akhuwat Foundation has started efforts to transform Chak 258/R-B Lamman Pind into a model village in the area and for this purpose a water filtration plant was installed in this locality.

Speaking on the plant installation ceremony, Dr Amjad Saqib founder of Akhuwat Foundation said that all necessary facilities would be provided in Lamman Pind including potable water, electricity, gas, etc.

so that this locality could be transformed into a model village.

He said that water filtration plant was installed in Government Boys High school Chak 258/R-B so that schoolchildren as well as area people could enjoy clean drinking water facility.

He also offered "Dua" for success of the project and appealed to the philanthropists to donate generously for the poor segments of the society.

A large number of area people were also present on the occasion.