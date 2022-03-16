Final arguments concludes in couple harassment case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani on Wednesday resumed hearing in the couple harassment case wherein the defense counsels concluded their final arguments.

The counsel for the accused Hafiz Ata-ur-Rehman furnished final arguments and requested the court to acquit his client as he was not seen in the viral video clips.

Rehman's lawyer also argued that Islamabad Police should have involved the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for tracing the person who violated the cyber crime laws by getting this video viral on the internet.

Earlier, the lawyers for accused Rehan Hussain, and Umer Bilal had concluded final arguments, while the counsel for accused Adaris Qayyum Butt had sought time till Thursday for presenting his final arguments.

On Thursday, the lawyers for Usman Mirza and two other co-accused will give final arguments.