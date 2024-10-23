Open Menu

Final Auction For PIA Corporation To Be On October 30th, NA Told

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Communication, Gul Asghar Khan on Wednesday apprised the Lower House of the Parliament that the final auction of the state-owned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Corporation would be held on October 30th.

The Parliamentary Secretary was responding to the query of Member National Assembly (MNA), Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui Hashaam during the seventh meeting of the 10th National Assembly session here.

Khan said the PIA privatization was a detailed process conducted under the elaborate structure of privatization.

The process was initiated in February 2024 and would be finalized on October 30th, he added.

He said the process involved different institutions including the Privatization Commission board chaired by the Minister and the Secretary Privatization Commission was serving as its secretary.

The PIA’s privatization decision, he said was approved by the Cabinet Committee on privatization. “PIA assets have been parked separately as its operational assets have been separated whereas final auction will be held under PIA Corporation on October 30th,” he said.

