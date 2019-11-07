Final autopsy report confirms Nimrita Kumari was raped, killed

(@imziishan)

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th November, 2019) The final postmortem report of Nimrita Kumari, issued by Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Wednesday, revealed the the deceased was sexually abused before being murdered.Nimrita's death was determined to be caused by suffocation as asphyxial signs caused by a ligature on the neck were seen during the autopsy, according to Dr Amrita, the CMCH's Woman Medico-Legal Officer.As per the autopsy report, "The ligature marks also tally with the information.

Such signs are produced either in strangulation or hanging and are to be ascertained through circumstantial evidence as corroborative at the crime scene by state investigation authorities."A DNA test confirmed the presence of male DNA profile indicated from semen residue on the deceased's clothes whereas a vaginal swab tested positive for a forced sexual act.

Nimrita Kumari Chandani, a final year student at Bibi Aseefa Dental College (BADC), was found dead in mysterious circumstances in her hostel room on September 16, 2019.The autopsy report has proved the claim of Dr Vishal, the deceased's brother, who insisted that his sister had been killed as she was neither depressed nor the sort who would end her own life.Whereas, Larkana Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University's (SMBBMU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr Aneela Atta Ur Rahman, prior to police investigations, had claimed that the 25-year-old medical student had committed suicide.The Sindh government following massive province-wide protests had ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter.The murder probe which is being supervised by the Larkana District & Sessions Judge on the directives of Sindh High Court (SHC) is still underway.