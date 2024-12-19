Final Candidate List Announced For Haripur Press Club Elections 2024-25
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 11:00 AM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Election Tribunal, appointed by the Haripur Labour Court Thursday has released the final list of candidates for the Haripur Press Club elections 2024-25. The elections will be held on December 24, 2024, to elect new representatives.
For the position of President, Zakir Hussain Tanoli and Shahid Akhtar Awan will contest, while General Secretary candidates include Javed Khan and Malik Shahid Tabassum. The post of Senior Vice President will be contested by Arshad Mehmood Bobi and Syed Khadim Hussain Shah.
Candidates for Vice President-I are Malik Jameel Khan and Kiran Shahzadi, while Vice President-II candidates are Qazi Muhammad Nisar Ahmed Khan and Adeel Ahmed.
Joint Secretary candidates include Mehmood Akhtar and Muhammad Fayaz Khan, and the contenders for Information Secretary are Muhammad Shehzad Tanoli and Muhammad Tahir Habib Awan.
Unopposed winners include Muhammad Ishaq Rajput as Finance Secretary after Muhammad Ishaq (son of Mosa Khan) withdrew due to his Umrah pilgrimage. Muhammad Ishaq (son of Muhammad Younas Khan) has also been declared unopposed as Office Secretary.
The Election Tribunal has deemed all candidates eligible to participate, ensuring a transparent electoral process.
