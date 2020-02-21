UrduPoint.com
Final Date For His Return To Assembly Be Asked From Shahbaz Sharif Or Process For Electing New Opposition Leader Be Started: Fawad Chaudhry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:31 PM

Final date for his return to assembly be asked from Shahbaz Sharif or process for electing new opposition leader be started: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said either final date of his return to assembly be asked from Shahbaz Sharif or the process of electing new opposition leader be started

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st February, 2020) Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said either final date of his return to assembly be asked from Shahbaz Sharif or the process of electing new opposition leader be started.He tweeted on social media he had written a letter to National Assembly (NA) speaker that opposition leader is not coming to the house since long time and he has quit post of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman already.He said opposition leader has a vital role in legislation and he is enjoying special privileges too .

Absence of Shahbaz Sharif is violation of assembly rules.He further tweeted in this situation, final date for his return to assembly be asked from Shahbaz Sharif or process be initiated for electing new opposition leader because the office of NA opposition leader can not be kept vacant for longer period.He held Shahbaz Sharif who has given guarantee for bringing back Nawaz Sharif has himself disappeared.Shahbaz Sharif is likely to return home next month.

