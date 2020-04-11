UrduPoint.com
Final Decision About Hajj By Mid Ramadan: Qadri

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 10:44 PM

Final decision about Hajj by mid Ramadan: Qadri

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor- ul-Haq Qadri Saturday said the decision about holding or cancellation of the annual Hajj pilgrimage would be taken by mid Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor- ul-Haq Qadri Saturday said the decision about holding or cancellation of the annual Hajj pilgrimage would be taken by mid Ramadan.

In a statement, he said the ministry was in close contact with Saudi authorities and they were contemplating various options right now including to permit only local pilgrims to perform hajj, to permit only Gulf countries pilgrims or allow only 10 percent pilgrims from each country of the world to perform hajj this year, however final decision would be taken in consultation with all stake holders and subject to significant recede in coronavirus cases.

He said the Hajj had already been canceled or partially held as many as 40 times in the history. This year's annual pilgrimage would be subject to improvement in coronavirus situation.

He said the Saudi Arabia's hajj minister had asked the Ministry of Religious to temporarily suspend preparations for hajj 2020 owing to uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic. Saudi Authorities had prevented Pakistan for inking final agreements with catering companies, building owners, transporters,etc till further orders.

