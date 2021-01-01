'Final decision about reopening of schools will be taken on Jan 4,': Shafqat Mahmood says

(@fidahassanain)

Federal education minister has made this statement in response to Private Schools' supreme council's demand to reopen schools by January 11, 2021.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 1st, 2020) Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said that they would decide the fate of schools by January 4, 2021.

"We are going to reopn schools or not will be decided on January 4, 2021," said Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

He said that all the exams to be conducted in March would be delayed.

"The summer vacations will be shorten this year," said the federal minister, pointing out that the matter would be taken to NCOC for decision about reopening of schools.

The minister said that they could not reopen the schools without approval from the ministry of health.

"We know the problems of the private schools and we are going to give special package for these schools," he added.

This statement from the federal minister came after the Supreme Council of Private Schools which demanded reopening of schools on January 11, 2021.

They had conveyed to the government that they would follow the SOPs to stop Coronavirus and for safety of the staffers and students at schools.

Addessing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday, the Council urged the government that schools should be reopened as the markets and shops were allowed to operate despite that there were huge number of cases of Coronavirus.

"Children' education is very important and beyond all these things," they said, demanding special economic package for the private schools or a year without taxes and fee.