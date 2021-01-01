UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Final Decision About Reopening Of Schools Will Be Taken On Jan 4,': Shafqat Mahmood Says

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 12:45 PM

'Final decision about reopening of schools will be taken on Jan 4,': Shafqat Mahmood says

Federal education minister has made this statement in response to Private Schools' supreme council's demand to reopen schools by January 11, 2021.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 1st, 2020) Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said that they would decide the fate of schools by January 4, 2021.

"We are going to reopn schools or not will be decided on January 4, 2021," said Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

He said that all the exams to be conducted in March would be delayed.

"The summer vacations will be shorten this year," said the federal minister, pointing out that the matter would be taken to NCOC for decision about reopening of schools.

The minister said that they could not reopen the schools without approval from the ministry of health.

"We know the problems of the private schools and we are going to give special package for these schools," he added.

This statement from the federal minister came after the Supreme Council of Private Schools which demanded reopening of schools on January 11, 2021.

They had conveyed to the government that they would follow the SOPs to stop Coronavirus and for safety of the staffers and students at schools.

Addessing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday, the Council urged the government that schools should be reopened as the markets and shops were allowed to operate despite that there were huge number of cases of Coronavirus.

"Children' education is very important and beyond all these things," they said, demanding special economic package for the private schools or a year without taxes and fee.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education January March Market All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mali Prosecutors Charge Ex-Prime Minister With Cou ..

3 seconds ago

KP Govt establishing endowment fund worth Rs100mln ..

12 minutes ago

Moscow's Death Toll From COVID-19 Rises by 71 Over ..

12 minutes ago

No shortage of wheat, flour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: ..

13 minutes ago

Peru farm workers maintain road block after deaths ..

13 minutes ago

DC for strict action against quacks

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.