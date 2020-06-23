UrduPoint.com
Final Decision Of Online Classes To Take Soon After Suggestions Of All VCs Of Varsities: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:37 PM

Final decision of online classes to take soon after suggestions of all VCs of varsities: Governor

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said the fast development of science and technology was impacting daily life due to a rapidly changing world and the researching method, examining and testing things were also advanced

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said the fast development of science and technology was impacting daily life due to a rapidly changing world and the researching method, examining and testing things were also advanced.

He said opportunities of innovative researches and creation should be taken to promote a healthy environment in higher education institutions and improve the standard of knowledge across the province.

"We are closely monitoring the ongoing online classes at all government universities in the province due to the deadly coronavirus," Governor Yasinzai said saying that the final decision regarding online classes would be taken soon after the suggestions and consultation of all the Vice Chancellors and other concerned officials.

The Governor expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Vice-Chancellors of all the universities of Balochistan here.

Vice-Chancellor of Balochistan University, Dr. Shafiqul Rehman, Vice-Chancellor of Khuzdar Engineering University, Prof. Dr. Ehsan Kakar, Vice-Chancellor of Bolan Medical University, Prof. Dr. Naqibullah Achakzai, , Vice Chancellor of University of Lasbela, Prof. Dr. Dost Muhammad Baloch, Vice-Chancellor of Mir Chakar Khan University Sibi, Prof. Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Biotech University, Dr. Ali Nawaz Mengal, Dr. Faisal Kakar and Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Nasrullah Jan were also present.

The Vice-Chancellors also discussed the situation posed by the global epidemic, the availability of internet facility and the difficulties faced by the students, and several important decisions were also made as a result of the suggestions and recommendations of the participants.

