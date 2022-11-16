UrduPoint.com

Final Decision On 'JOYLAND' Screening After 'full Board Review'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :An eight-member committee, which met here with Federal Minister Sadar Ayaz Sadiq in the chair, decided on Tuesday that the Central Board of Film Censors should conduct a "full board review" immediately to make the final decision on 'JOYLAND' suitability for screening.

The committee was formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in response to complaints received against the urdu feature film 'JOYLAND', said a press release.

The mandate of the committee is to consider the complaints against the said film as being contrary to social norms.

