Final Decision On Lockdown By 14th: Dr. Yasmin Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Final decision on lockdown by 14th: Dr. Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid visited the Expo Center Field Hospital to see the arrangements for suspected and confirmed patients, here on Saturday.

The Minister was accompanied by CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer and other officials.

The Minister visited the Triage Center and checked its working for emergencies. The Triage Center serves as the platform where patients are segregated for other sections of the Hospital. DG Rescue Dr. Rizwan Naseer gave a briefing to the Minister on the services and the facilities to the suspected and confirmed patients.

The Minister said, "The final decision on lockdown will be made by April 14th. Given a comparison with the global situation, it seems our decision for the lockdown was right and timely restrictions helped us save many lives. The Pandemic would have caused serious losses if we had delayed it any longer.

Due to the situation, we may have to continue restrictions in selected areas." Dr. Yasmin Rashid further said, "We are fully aware of the problems of the labourers and daily wage earners and we are doing our best to provide relief through multiple initiatives. In some parts of the province, the number of cases is low. We are also working on screening of labourers in factories. All factories have been asked to implement the SOPs on isolation. We have already started work on food and pharmaceutical industry workers. We are currently conducting around 3,000 tests per day and in the coming days this capacity will be scaled up."The Minister also said that mostly suspected patients kept in quarantine were testing positive currently and a large number of patients were returning to their homes after recoveries.

The Minister said that Punjab had adequate stocks and arrangements to meet the Corona emergency currently.

