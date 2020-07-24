UrduPoint.com
Final Decision On Opening Marriage Halls To Be Made Soon: Nasir Hussain Shah

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Friday said that the Sindh government was fully aware of the plight of marriage hall owners and working class during the coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Friday said that the Sindh government was fully aware of the plight of marriage hall owners and working class during the coronavirus.

He said that the coronavirus in the country has adversely affected all sectors and walks of life, said a communique here.

A final decision would be made soon regarding the removal of ban from marriages in Banquets.

These views were expressed by Nasir Hussain Shah during a meeting with a delegation of wedding hall owners.

The provincial minister said that the economic situation in the country has been badly affected by the coronavirus. The Sindh government has taken tough decisions to protect human lives by keeping a stone on its heart.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that Sindh Chief Minister held several meetings in this regard and under SOPs, all business classes would be allowed to operate soon.

He appealed to the people to follow SOPs in all cases and maintain social distance restrictions.

More Stories From Pakistan

