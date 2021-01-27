UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Final Electoral Lists To Be Published By April 1: AJK EC

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Final electoral lists to be published by April 1: AJK EC

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Secretary Election Commission Ayaz Bashir on Wednesday said Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) election commission has started preparations of the electoral lists for the coming general elections expected to be held in June this year.

Final lists would be published by first April directing the registration officers to accelerate the pace of work.

He said that the authorities had taken the notice of fake state subject for registration in the electoral rolls in refugee Constituencies in different areas of Pakistan and directed the ROs to take strict action and keep vigilant check on such documents.

Bashir said that vote will be registered only in one constituency and dual registration would be abolished and the commission had announced a punishment of one month imprisonment with 5 thousand fines for casting double vote.

He said an amendment in the law was required to give right of vote to the people of AJK living abroad for which a meeting had been scheduled with law department and hoped that the overseas people would get the right of vote after passage of the proposed law in the Assembly.

He said commission had decided to fix a registration fee for political parties while fee for the candidature in the entire constituency would be same which Rs.10,000 per candidate.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir April June Refugee Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Team of Emirati referees to officiate in FIFA Club ..

36 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi visits art exhibition of Zayed Univ ..

36 minutes ago

DEWA extends open invitation to the Agile Governan ..

36 minutes ago

UAE, US Joint military exercise concludes

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed renews commitment to Guinea worm ..

1 hour ago

Bakhtarwar Bhutto’s Mehndi function will be held ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.