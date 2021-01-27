Final electoral lists to be published by April 1: AJK EC

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Secretary Election Commission Ayaz Bashir on Wednesday said Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) election commission has started preparations of the electoral lists for the coming general elections expected to be held in June this year.

Final lists would be published by first April directing the registration officers to accelerate the pace of work.

He said that the authorities had taken the notice of fake state subject for registration in the electoral rolls in refugee Constituencies in different areas of Pakistan and directed the ROs to take strict action and keep vigilant check on such documents.

Bashir said that vote will be registered only in one constituency and dual registration would be abolished and the commission had announced a punishment of one month imprisonment with 5 thousand fines for casting double vote.

He said an amendment in the law was required to give right of vote to the people of AJK living abroad for which a meeting had been scheduled with law department and hoped that the overseas people would get the right of vote after passage of the proposed law in the Assembly.

He said commission had decided to fix a registration fee for political parties while fee for the candidature in the entire constituency would be same which Rs.10,000 per candidate.