Final four candidates for Islamabad Senate elections unveiled

The returning officer revealed the final list of four candidates for the Senate elections from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The returning officer revealed the final list of four candidates for the Senate elections from Islamabad.

The elections will be held for one general seat and one technocrat seat of the Senate on April 2.

Farzand Hussain Shah from Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and Rana Mehmood ul Hassan from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are the candidates for the general seat.

Ishaq Dar from PML-N and Raja Ansar Mehmood from Sunni Ittehad Council are vying for the technocrat seat from the Federal capital.

Voting for the elections is scheduled to take place from 9 am to 4 pm, in the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies in next month.