Final Four Candidates For Islamabad Senate Elections Unveiled
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 08:56 PM
The returning officer revealed the final list of four candidates for the Senate elections from Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The returning officer revealed the final list of four candidates for the Senate elections from Islamabad.
The elections will be held for one general seat and one technocrat seat of the Senate on April 2.
Farzand Hussain Shah from Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and Rana Mehmood ul Hassan from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are the candidates for the general seat.
Ishaq Dar from PML-N and Raja Ansar Mehmood from Sunni Ittehad Council are vying for the technocrat seat from the Federal capital.
Voting for the elections is scheduled to take place from 9 am to 4 pm, in the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies in next month.
Recent Stories
Grim search for six bodies in Baltimore bridge-ship collision continues
FM Dar, Dr Abdullatif agree to further enhance mutual cooperation between Pak, B ..
Two dead, 10 wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine
AIOU Mirpur AJK launches a mass spring tree plantation drive across Mirpur Div
Zero-tolerance policy being implemented against cheating mafia; Agha Abbas
Punjab industries minister briefed on PBTE performance
JKLF strongly condemns attack in Bisham
WAPDA Chairman visits Dasu hydropower project to express sympathies with Chinese ..
CM stresses for modern house infrastructure in urban peripheries
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till March 28
Multan Sultans join hands with NEOC for Polio eradication
Stock markets mostly rise, yen hits 34-year low
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FM Dar, Dr Abdullatif agree to further enhance mutual cooperation between Pak, Bahrain11 minutes ago
-
Zero-tolerance policy being implemented against cheating mafia; Agha Abbas14 minutes ago
-
WAPDA Chairman visits Dasu hydropower project to express sympathies with Chinese workforce6 minutes ago
-
CM stresses for modern house infrastructure in urban peripheries6 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till March 286 minutes ago
-
Multan Sultans join hands with NEOC for Polio eradication17 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to launch awareness campaign about potential hazards of kite flying2 hours ago
-
CPO steps up security arrangements for Chinese engineers, experts2 hours ago
-
193 business points sealed over profiteering in March2 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan, Young Doctors Association agrees on zero tolerance policy on absence of doctors2 hours ago
-
PFA imposes fine of Rs 100,000 on two stores2 hours ago
-
KSRelief distributes food packages among 5000 families2 hours ago