Final Interviews Of EST Teachers To Start On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training will commence the final stage of selection for EST teachers through interviews by Wednesday.

According to the Education Ministry, the interview committees have been constituted with the consultation and approval of the Establishment Division.

This process is expected to be completed within one week,it added.

"We emphasize that there will be no compromise on merit and transparency. Teaching is crucial for the development of future generations, and we cannot afford any laxity in this process" the Ministry said.

It also added that through this selection process, we aim to recruit almost 240 teachers. They will receive training from the best trainers and will be deployed to schools after the summer vacations.

