Final intra-university badminton match held in Turbat University

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Final match of intra-university badminton championship match was held in Turbat University on Friday which was won by Syed Shahbeek and Abdul Basit who were playing against Dr. Adeel Ahmed and Muhammad Yaqoob by 2-1.

The tournament was played in the Gymnasium of the University from 23rd August to 1st September 2022. Eight teams and sixteen players, including four players from Makran Medical college, participated in the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, Pro-Vice Chancellor Turbat University Dr. Mansoor Ahmed congratulated the winning and runner teams and appreciated the efforts of the tournament organizers, Shahid Essa, Inchage UoT's Gymnasium, and sports department for organizing such a recreational event in the university for faculty and University staff.

He assured the audience that under the leadership of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad, the Turbat University Administration would continue its support in organizing healthy activities in the University campus.

Dr. WaseemBarkat, Dean, Faculty of Economics, Commerce and business Administration, Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Director QEC, Mr. Ijaz Ahmed, Director (PR), Linkages and Foreign Collaboration, Dr. Shah Mir Baloch, Assistant Professor English Department, Mr. MazharGichki, In-charge Sports Department, Mr. Meer Bahad, Protocol Officer, and faculty members from UoT and Makran Medical College were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the chief guest of the final match, Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, Pro Vice-Chancellor, University of Turbat handed over trophies to the winner and runner-up teams.