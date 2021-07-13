UrduPoint.com
Final List Of 399 Ulemas Prepared For Provincial Government Honorarium

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 02:53 PM

Final list of 399 Ulemas prepared for provincial government honorarium

District Khateeb Haripur Maulana Muhammad Zahid Sidiqui on Tuesday finalized a list of 399 Ulemas of all factions for honorarium and would be sent to Peshawar for approval of deputy commissioner Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :District Khateeb Haripur Maulana Muhammad Zahid Sidiqui on Tuesday finalized a list of 399 Ulemas of all factions for honorarium and would be sent to Peshawar for approval of deputy commissioner Haripur.

According to the details, following the KP government policy to provide a 10,000 rupees honorarium to the local Khateeb Haripur, Maulana Zahid initially prepared a list of 399 Ulema of all factions. 28 Ulema refused to apply for the honorarium as they were financially sound, 5 Ulema were government servants while 312 Ulema provided complete data to district Khateeb.

28 Ulema were rejected as they have registered with village council secretaries three years ago and now they are not working with the same Masajid.

District Khateeb appreciated 28 Imam who refused to apply for honorarium due to their good financial position and said that the amount would be used for deserving people.

Zahid Siddiqui collected the data of Ulema one by one from all factions of the district and completed a list of 399 people which would be sent to Peshawar for DC approval.

District Khateeb also requested all Imams who have not yet applied for the honorarium should submit their educational documents along with the application at the DC office secretariat Haripur.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released 620 million rupees to pay an honorarium to Ulema while 30,000 rupees would be paid after every three months.

