Final list of candidates for executive committee members approves for annual election of LCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The final list of candidates for the seats of executive committee members in corporate and associate class was approved Wednesday for contesting annual election of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

A panel of Founder Group former presidents of chamber comprising Mian Muhammad Ashraf, Tariq Hameed, Mian Muzaffar Ali, Mian Mishab Ur Rehman, Abdul Basit, Shahzad Ali Malik, Almas Hyder and Ali Hussam sitting SVP and Mian Zahid Jawaid VP as special representatives held a meeting with group chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik in chair.

The Names of all candidates were discussed in details and eight candidates were finally approved which will be made public in a couple of days jointly along with the PIAF candidates.

The recommendations of the local leaders of the respective markets were also given due weightage while finalising the names.

In his concluding remarks Iftikhar Ali Malik hoped that all candidates of the PIAF Founder alliance will help promote economic activities and safeguard the interests of the business on top priority at all local and national level besides establishing bridge between public and private sector to accelerate the pace of development across the country.

Later, Shaharyar Ali Malik, Chairman Young Entrepreneurship Committee of SAARC Chamber hosted lunch in honour of former presidents here at his residence.