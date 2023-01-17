UrduPoint.com

Final List Of Candidates For SHCBA Election Announced

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 11:14 PM

Final list of candidates for SHCBA election announced

The Sindh Bar Council has announced the final list of the candidates contesting for the office bearers and Members Managing Committee (MMC) of the Sindh High Court Bar Association

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Sindh Bar Council has announced the final list of the candidates contesting for the office bearers and Members Managing Committee (MMC) of the Sindh High Court Bar Association.

According to the list shared here on Tuesday, advocates Ayaz Hussain Tunio, Imdad Ali Unar and Muhammad Yousuf Laghari will be running for the seat of President.

The lawyers Mir Ashiq Hussain Solangi, Kanji Mal Meghwadh and Muhammad Asif Shaikh will fight over the seat of Vice President.

For the post of General Secretary the advocates Ghulam Asghar Mirbahar, Imdad Ali Unar, Mian Taj Muhammad Keerio, Muhammad Asif Ali Shaikh, Sajjad Ahmed Chandio and Syed Shahzad Ali Shah have landed in the electoral fray.

Advocate Abdullah Khan Laghari, Akhtar Ali Abro and Sajid Ali Gorar are contesting the seat of Joint Secretary and advocates Ambreen Siyal, Saad Salman Ghani and Syed Hammad Ali Shah for the seat of library Secretary.

There will be a one on one contest over the slot of Treasurer between the lawyers Jahangir Khan and Javed Ali Buriro.

Some 11 candidates are running for the seats of MMC.

Related Topics

Sindh Sindh High Court Lawyers Post

Recent Stories

CM Khan signs summary, advises governor to dissolv ..

CM Khan signs summary, advises governor to dissolve KP assembly

9 minutes ago
 Decade-long 'dark era' to end in KP with assembly ..

Decade-long 'dark era' to end in KP with assembly dissolution: Pakistan Muslim L ..

8 minutes ago
 Headline Inflation May Have Peaked But Not Food, S ..

Headline Inflation May Have Peaked But Not Food, Service Costs - WEF Officials

2 minutes ago
 Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next ..

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant, contaminated flo ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE President receives PM of Ethiopia

UAE President receives PM of Ethiopia

16 minutes ago
 Kissinger Says Ukrainian Membership in NATO 'Appro ..

Kissinger Says Ukrainian Membership in NATO 'Appropriate' Under Current Conditio ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.