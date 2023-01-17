Final list of candidates for SHCBA election announced

(@FahadShabbir)

The Sindh Bar Council has announced the final list of the candidates contesting for the office bearers and Members Managing Committee (MMC) of the Sindh High Court Bar Association

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Sindh Bar Council has announced the final list of the candidates contesting for the office bearers and Members Managing Committee (MMC) of the Sindh High Court Bar Association.

According to the list shared here on Tuesday, advocates Ayaz Hussain Tunio, Imdad Ali Unar and Muhammad Yousuf Laghari will be running for the seat of President.

The lawyers Mir Ashiq Hussain Solangi, Kanji Mal Meghwadh and Muhammad Asif Shaikh will fight over the seat of Vice President.

For the post of General Secretary the advocates Ghulam Asghar Mirbahar, Imdad Ali Unar, Mian Taj Muhammad Keerio, Muhammad Asif Ali Shaikh, Sajjad Ahmed Chandio and Syed Shahzad Ali Shah have landed in the electoral fray.

Advocate Abdullah Khan Laghari, Akhtar Ali Abro and Sajid Ali Gorar are contesting the seat of Joint Secretary and advocates Ambreen Siyal, Saad Salman Ghani and Syed Hammad Ali Shah for the seat of library Secretary.

There will be a one on one contest over the slot of Treasurer between the lawyers Jahangir Khan and Javed Ali Buriro.

Some 11 candidates are running for the seats of MMC.