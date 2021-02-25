Final list of Senate Candidates from Kyber Pakhtunkwa issued

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued final list of the candidates contesting for the senate elections from the Khyber Pakhtunkwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued final list of the candidates contesting for the senate elections from the Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

Shibli Faraz, Faisal Saleem, Mohsin Aziz, Zeeshan Khanzada and Liaquat Tarakai (PTI), Maulana Ataur-Rehman and Tariq Khattak (JUI-F), Hidayatullah Khan (ANP), Abbas Afridi (PML-N), Ata-ur-Rehman (JI) will contest election for seven general seats.

Dost Mohammad Khan Mehsud and Mohammad Humayun Khan (PTI), Farhatullah Babar (PPP), Shaukat Jamal (ANP) and Iqbal Khalil (JI) will contest election for two Technocrat seats.

Dr Sania Nishtar and Falak Naz (PTI), Naeema Kishware (JUI- F), Tasleem Begum (ANP) and Inayat Begum (JI) will contest for women seats.

Sardar Gardeep Singh (PTI), Ranjit Singh (JUI-F), Javed Gul (PML-N) and Asif Bhatti (ANP) are the candidates to contest for the minority seat.