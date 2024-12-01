Open Menu

Final Match Of Hockey Played Between BCCG, GGHS Teams In Under-20 Championship

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Final match of hockey played between BCCG, GGHS teams in under-20 Championship

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The final match of hockey was played between the teams of Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls and Government Girls High school Court Road at Askari Hockey Stadium.

The team of Government Girls High School Court Road won the final match by one wicket while the Man of the Match trophy was won by Shafaat Zahra Marri.

The final of the boys hockey match was played between Government Municipal Higher Secondary School and Government Boys High School New Society, Municipal High School won the final match by four to three, Man of the Match trophy was won by Ayyan Ali.

Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon, Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rashid Bhatti attended the event as special guests.

APP/ rzq-nsm

