Final notice issued to heads of such NGOs

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th July, 2019) Social Welfare and Bait ul Mall Department Punjab has issued final notices of cancellation of registration to the heads of such NGOs and NPOs which had been failed to submit audit and performance reports to concerned quarter despite several remindersDirector Social Welfare & Bait ul Mall, Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Aslam Maitla said, the decision to this effect was taken in a high level meeting held at Provincial Headquarter.

He said all registered NGOs and NPOs are legally bound to furnish their audit and performance reports to Social Welfare & Bail ul Mall Department on regular basis and those who do not taking these instructions seriously would be dealth under the law.