UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Final Notice Issued To Heads Of Such NGOs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 05:24 PM

Final notice issued to heads of such NGOs

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th July, 2019) Social Welfare and Bait ul Mall Department Punjab has issued final notices of cancellation of registration to the heads of such NGOs and NPOs which had been failed to submit audit and performance reports to concerned quarter despite several remindersDirector Social Welfare & Bait ul Mall, Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Aslam Maitla said, the decision to this effect was taken in a high level meeting held at Provincial Headquarter.

He said all registered NGOs and NPOs are legally bound to furnish their audit and performance reports to Social Welfare & Bail ul Mall Department on regular basis and those who do not taking these instructions seriously would be dealth under the law.

Related Topics

Punjab Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Standard Chartered Bank denies closing operations ..

28 minutes ago

Dubai’s Victory Team aims for Sarasota triumph

40 minutes ago

Won’t resign as captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed

47 minutes ago

AED10m projects in Al Ain includes 7 new parks

55 minutes ago

Judge Arshad Malik to move IHC over video scandal

59 minutes ago

AED31 bln real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi fo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.