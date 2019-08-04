Final notices to tax evaders

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has issued final recovery notices to 3200 tax evaders for depositing their taxes.

These evaders including the owners of the commercial centers, commercial plazas, markets, hotels, restaurants, marriage halls and industrial units were still lying reluctant to deposit their prolonged pending taxes despite the passage of final date, in Gujranwala division's all the six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts here.

They were the defaulters of Rs.1.5 billion taxes as well, the officials added.

The senior FBR officials said that the FBR special teams were scrutinizing all the tax cases, saying that the FBR will also issue the same notices to 5000 more tax payers for not submitting their tax returns or concealing the facts in this regard.