Final Of Metropolitan Football Cup 2024 On Dec 7
Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 07:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The final of the Metropolitan Football Cup 2024, organized by the Culture and sports Department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, will be played December 7, between Malir Town and Baldia Town at Kakri Ground, Lyari, at 6:30 PM under floodlights.
Malir Town's team reached the final by defeating KMC's team in the second semifinal through penalty kicks with a score of 8-7, as the match remained goalless during regulation time.
Earlier, Baldia Town qualified for the final by defeating Lyari Town 2-0 in the first semifinal.
The winning team of the final will receive a trophy along with a cash prize of 1 million rupees, while the runners-up will be awarded 500,000 rupees, and the third-place team will receive 250,000 rupees in cash.
FIFA-accredited referees and other technical staff have been engaged to supervise the tournament, while consultations with former footballers and experts have also been sought to ensure that this first-ever Metropolitan Football Cup Tournament organized by KMC meets high standards and provides football enthusiasts with top-quality matches.
