Final opportunity for bike riders to obtain licences in a day

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The District Traffic Police Muzaffargarh has announced a final opportunity for individuals to obtain learner's and regular licences in the same day before a major crackdown begins on December 1.

District Traffic In-charge Mehar Zafar Haraj stated that leniency on the 42-day learning licence period had previously been granted to facilitate citizens. He said that this relief allowed 685,000 citizens to benefit and secure their licenses in the same day. He said that starting December 1, the standard 42-day rule regarding leaner permit will be reinstated and strict action will be taken against those riding motorcycles without a valid license.

APP/amj