'Final Projects Display' At Sialkot University
Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The University of Sialkot (USKT) Department of Fashion Design, Programme ADP Graphic Design organised an exhibition for the 'Final Projects display'.
According to a USKT spokesperson, inauguration was done by the Chairman board of Governors (BoGs) Faisal Manzoor, Vice Chancellor USKT Prof Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman, Dean of Faculty of Interlinkages Dr. Aslam Dar along with the deans, directors, faculty members and students.
Various projects were showcased, highlighting different psychological issues, advancements in artificial intelligence and innovative computing solutions.
The students took the opportunity to elaborate on their projects demonstrating their knowledge and creativity in addressing contemporary challenges.
BoGs USKT Faisal Manzoor appreciated the students for their outstanding work, applauding their innovative spirit, dedication, creativity and the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khaleeq-ur-Rehman also emphasized that the exhibition will be beneficial for the students' future careers and expressed appreciation to the department for organizing such an impactful and valuable event.
