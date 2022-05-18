UrduPoint.com

Final Publication Of Delimitation In August Second Week: ECP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Final publication of delimitation in August second week: ECP

The final publication of delimitation of constituencies of national and provincial assemblies across the country will be announced during second week of August, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The final publication of delimitation of Constituencies of national and provincial assemblies across the country will be announced during second week of August, 2022.

This was informed to the members of the meeting at Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja on Wednesday to receive briefing on update and pace of work on delimitation process.

The committee expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on delimitation. The commission directed to complete the work on delimitation as per schedule and law and on merit.

The ECP officials informed the commission that the work is in progress on delimitation and the preliminary delimitation will be submitted before the ECP by May 25.

It was informed that the preliminary delimitation of all constituencies of national and provincial assemblies will be submitted by the delimitation committees under Article 19 of the Elections Act 2017.

The preliminary publication of delimitation will be completed in a month during May 29 to June 28. During the period, the citizens can submit their objections and suggestions on the preliminary delimitation to the ECP.

The ECP will hear all objections and suggestions on preliminary delimitation from July 1st to July 30, 2022 and make decisions.

