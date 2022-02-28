UrduPoint.com

Final Results Of Sindh High Court Bar Association Elections Announced

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Final results of Sindh High Court Bar Association elections announced

The Election Commission of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) has announced final results of the bar's February 26 elections declaring advocate Ghulamullah Chang as the bar's president

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) has announced final results of the bar's February 26 elections declaring advocate Ghulamullah Chang as the bar's president.

According to the results, Chang bagged 845 votes to win the seat.

However, the results for the seat of Vice President have been withheld due to the recount of the votes of the candidates Razia Ali Ahmed Patoli and Inderjeet Lohano.

Meanwhile, advocate Altaf Sachal Awan has been elected General Secretary with 730 votes.

The advocates Niaz Hussain Abro, Saad Salman Ghani and Kashif Faraz Bhutto won the seats of Joint Secretary, library Secretary and Treasurer receiving 678, 616 and 570 votes, respectively.

On the 7 seats of Members Managing Committee (MMC) the bar association has elected advocates Asma Jokhio, Asif Ali Abro, Seema Khoso, Abdul Hafeez Daudani, Muhammad Yousuf Mangrio, Allah Bux Sahito and Muhammad Jameel Khan.

recieved votes 940, 881, 871, 803, 740, 687 and 637 respectively.

Related Topics

Sindh High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan February

Recent Stories

Int'l community should ensure equitable approach t ..

Int'l community should ensure equitable approach towards issues of arms control: ..

39 seconds ago
 NCRC organizes a seminar for launching first sem ..

NCRC organizes a seminar for launching first seminal policy brief

40 seconds ago
 UN rights council votes to hold debate on Ukraine

UN rights council votes to hold debate on Ukraine

41 seconds ago
 DC inaugurates polio drive in Kharan

DC inaugurates polio drive in Kharan

43 seconds ago
 Police retrieve occupied land from grabbers

Police retrieve occupied land from grabbers

45 seconds ago
 National Assembly body discusses PEPA Amendment Bi ..

National Assembly body discusses PEPA Amendment Bill 2021

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>