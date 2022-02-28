Final results of Sindh High Court Bar Association elections announced

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) has announced final results of the bar's February 26 elections declaring advocate Ghulamullah Chang as the bar's president.

According to the results, Chang bagged 845 votes to win the seat.

However, the results for the seat of Vice President have been withheld due to the recount of the votes of the candidates Razia Ali Ahmed Patoli and Inderjeet Lohano.

Meanwhile, advocate Altaf Sachal Awan has been elected General Secretary with 730 votes.

The advocates Niaz Hussain Abro, Saad Salman Ghani and Kashif Faraz Bhutto won the seats of Joint Secretary, library Secretary and Treasurer receiving 678, 616 and 570 votes, respectively.

On the 7 seats of Members Managing Committee (MMC) the bar association has elected advocates Asma Jokhio, Asif Ali Abro, Seema Khoso, Abdul Hafeez Daudani, Muhammad Yousuf Mangrio, Allah Bux Sahito and Muhammad Jameel Khan.

recieved votes 940, 881, 871, 803, 740, 687 and 637 respectively.