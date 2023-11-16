Open Menu

Final Term Exams Of Fall 2023 Semester To Commence From 4th Dec: UoT

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2023 | 07:08 PM

The University of Turbat (UoT) on Thursday said the final term exams of Fall 2023 Semester will commence from 4th December

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The University of Turbat (UoT) on Thursday said the final term exams of Fall 2023 Semester will commence from 4th December.

According to an announcement issued by the Controller of Examinations, UoT, all the students and faculty members of the University are hereby informed that the final term examinations of the Fall 2023 Semester at the University will start from 4th December 2023.

APP/ask.

