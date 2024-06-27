Final thesis display by Fashion Design students Session 2020-24

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Fashion Design students of 2020-24 session of Government College Women University, Faisalabad, presented their final thesis at a vibrant two-day display on June 26-27 at Lyallpur Galleria.

The event highlighted diverse and innovative talents of 52 graduating students. The exhibition was attended by Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli, who served as the chief guest. The Director of Academics Dr. Salma Shahid, the Head of the English Department Saira Akhter, and the Additional Director of Media Amara Javed accompanied her.

The event showcased a wide array of themes, ranging from the revival of traditional Indo-Pak embroidery to designs inspired by Gothic architecture and African jewelry.

The Primary objective was to create unique designs that displayed a rich diversity in embellishments, strongly emphasizing draping and cut lines. Each collection was thoughtfully accessorized with headgears, shoes, and jewelry, adding a comprehensive flair to the presentations.

The public reception was overwhelmingly positive, with many students receiving orders for their designs on the spot, marking the beginning of their entrepreneurial journey.

The exhibition celebrated the culmination of years of hard work and opened up promising prospects for budding designers.