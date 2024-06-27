Open Menu

Final Thesis Display By Fashion Design Students Session 2020-24

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Final thesis display by Fashion Design students Session 2020-24

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Fashion Design students of 2020-24 session of Government College Women University, Faisalabad, presented their final thesis at a vibrant two-day display on June 26-27 at Lyallpur Galleria.

The event highlighted diverse and innovative talents of 52 graduating students. The exhibition was attended by Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli, who served as the chief guest. The Director of Academics Dr. Salma Shahid, the Head of the English Department Saira Akhter, and the Additional Director of Media Amara Javed accompanied her.

The event showcased a wide array of themes, ranging from the revival of traditional Indo-Pak embroidery to designs inspired by Gothic architecture and African jewelry.

The Primary objective was to create unique designs that displayed a rich diversity in embellishments, strongly emphasizing draping and cut lines. Each collection was thoughtfully accessorized with headgears, shoes, and jewelry, adding a comprehensive flair to the presentations.

The public reception was overwhelmingly positive, with many students receiving orders for their designs on the spot, marking the beginning of their entrepreneurial journey.

The exhibition celebrated the culmination of years of hard work and opened up promising prospects for budding designers.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Jewelry June Women Media Event From Government

Recent Stories

Infinix Brand Power on the Rise: Makes Second Appe ..

Infinix Brand Power on the Rise: Makes Second Appearance in Kantar BrandZ Top 50

17 minutes ago
 Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan

Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response t ..

Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections

3 hours ago
 vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2n ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final a ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

8 hours ago
 PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seat ..

PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats

17 hours ago
 US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency ..

US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..

17 hours ago
 Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for ..

Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over

17 hours ago
 PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan ..

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan