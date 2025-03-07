Final Ultimatum Issued To Educational Institutions For Traffic Management
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 09:42 PM
Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim Khan has issued a final ultimatum to educational institutions, directing them to take immediate steps to address the city's increasing traffic congestion
Presiding over a meeting with school heads and administrative officers here on Friday, he ordered schools and colleges, particularly those located on Bosan Road, to designate specific drop-off zones, expand school transport services and allocate proper parking spaces to prevent road blockages.
The participants also discussed solutions for regulating school timings, improving parking arrangements and reducing traffic pressure in densely populated areas.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mawarhan Khan and other district officials were also present.
Commissioner Khan stressed that unregulated parking and synchronized school hours were Primary causes of severe traffic issues.
He warned that institutions failing to establish proper parking facilities near their premises would face strict action. To further ease congestion, the administration has planned to widen service lanes and implement staggered school timings, he added.
He also stressed the need for a shift towards public transport, urging schools and parents to encourage students to adopt the habit of using public transportation instead of private vehicles. Additionally, the district administration and the Multan Development Authority (MDA) have been assigned the task of executing an effective traffic management strategy.
The commissioner reaffirmed that educational institutions in high-traffic areas would be brought under strict regulations to ensure smoother traffic flow and greater public convenience throughout the city.
