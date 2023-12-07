Final year projects display held at Isra University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Department of Management Sciences (DMS), Isra University held a vibrant display of innovative final-year projects, showcasing the exceptional talents of its graduating students.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi and Former Chancellor Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi inaugurated the final year BBA business projects' presentation ceremony at Isra University, Hyderabad where the final year BBA students displayed diverse business ideas with their prototypes.

Vice Chancellor and Former Chancellor visited every stall along with the final year project team comprised of the Chairperson Dr. Kinza Yousfani and the Project coordinator Safdar Ali Shah and interacted with the students and were mesmerized to see the innovative ideas of students and encouraged them to their hard work.

A total of 14 final year projects were presented, each reflecting the culmination of months of hard work, dedication, and creative problem-solving. The projects spanned various disciplines within the field of management sciences, showcasing the versatility of the students and the department's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation.

Besides, the closing ceremony held at the Asadullah Kazi Auditorium where Vice Chancellor Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi shared reflections on the showcased final year projects and a valuable piece of advice with the inspiring graduates emphasizing the importance of effective communication in the professional world and suggesting that students learn the art of pitching their ideas succinctly, capturing attention in just a few seconds, and learning to pitch your idea in few seconds in like creating powerful elevator pitch it’s about convey the essence of your project, its significance and its potential impact quickly and compellingly.

Further, he added mastering the art of a concise pitch is an invaluable asset that will set you apart in your professional journey. In addition, Former Chancellor, Isra University Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi urged students to carry their ideas forward beyond the academic realm and consider implementing them in practical scenarios.

Additionally, Chairperson Dr. Kinza Yousfani, in her remarks, expressed appreciation for the students' dedication, commitment, and hard work. She extended gratitude to the guests, faculty, organizers, volunteers, and the participating team.

The judging panel comprised Syed Afzer Hussain, Project Director, Waqas Bin Azhar from the National Incubation Center Hyderabad, Shumaila Naz Project Coordinator SMEDA – ITC GRASP, and Mohammad Nawaz Tunio Assistant Professor in Entrepreneurship from the University of Sufism and Modern Sciences Bhitshah.

The judging process, led by the experienced panel, focused on criteria such as creativity, feasibility, and potential impact on the industry.

Lastly, following an intensive evaluation process, the result was announced the results and positions of the out standing projects Vice Chancellor, Former Chancellor, Chairperson with Project Coordinator distributed the position holder with a Cash prize, shield, and Certificate distribution and certificate to volunteers, supervisors, and participants.

