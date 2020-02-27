UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Final Year Projects Exhibition 2020 At UET

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 05:06 PM

Final Year Projects Exhibition 2020 at UET

The Institute of Business and Management (IB&M), University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Thursday organised the Final Year Projects Exhibition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) : The Institute of Business and Management (IB&M), University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Thursday organised the Final Year Projects Exhibition.

According to a UET spokesperson, more than 150 students showcased 30 projects and UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar participated as chief guest and visited all stalls.

The VC lauded the IB&M services for promoting business management education in Pakistan. He appreciated efforts of students and said, "I am proud of my talented students, who are actively participating in creative tasks with outstanding performance in educational activities."Director IB&M Prof Dr Shoaib, Cakes & Bakes Group of Industries Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Riaz ul Hassan, deans and chairmen, other faculty members, teachers and a large number of students visited the exhibition.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Education University Of Engineering And Technology All

Recent Stories

Estonia reports first coronavirus case

5 minutes ago

Arrangements continues for flowers' exhibition: Vi ..

5 minutes ago

Abe Requests Temporary Closure of All Schools in J ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan actively engaged with Iran to deal with c ..

5 minutes ago

Chairman NAB listens over 1,550 complaints directl ..

9 minutes ago

ADB approves another $2 mln to help Asia and the P ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.