Final Year Projects Exhibition 2020 at UET

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) : The Institute of Business and Management (IB&M), University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Thursday organised the Final Year Projects Exhibition.

According to a UET spokesperson, more than 150 students showcased 30 projects and UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar participated as chief guest and visited all stalls.

The VC lauded the IB&M services for promoting business management education in Pakistan. He appreciated efforts of students and said, "I am proud of my talented students, who are actively participating in creative tasks with outstanding performance in educational activities."Director IB&M Prof Dr Shoaib, Cakes & Bakes Group of Industries Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Riaz ul Hassan, deans and chairmen, other faculty members, teachers and a large number of students visited the exhibition.