Final Year Projects Exhibition Held At ISRA University

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Final year projects Exhibition held at ISRA university

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Department of Computer Science ISRA university hosted the Final Year Projects Exhibition on November 10, 2023.

Vice Chancellor, Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, former Chancellor Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi, and the Chairperson of the Department of Computer Science, Prof. Dr.

Ahsanullah Baloch, accompanied by faculty members inaugurated the ceremony.

The exhibition also featured proposal prototypes from newly registered students undertaking final-year projects.

The event concluded with the distribution of appreciation certificates to junior students who played a key role in organizing the exhibition.

