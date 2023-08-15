Finale of national music competition 'Jeetay Ga Pakistan' held at Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The Grand Finale of National Music Competition 2023 "Jeetay Ga Pakistan" under the aegis of Radio Pakistan was held at the National Broadcasting House Islamabad, radiating an air of excitement and celebration.

Fariyal Amber from Faisalabad clinched the first position, followed by Hafsah Nadeem from Multan in the second place and Ahmed Niazi from Rawalpindi in the third position, said a press release on Tuesday.

Director General Radio Pakistan Tahir Hassan gave away prizes and certificates to the winners.

The top spot was awarded a handsome prize of Rs 100,000 while the second and third-place holders received Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.

Rs 25,000 each was given to other participants.

The competition's core objective was to provide a platform for young talent to shine, aligning with the vision of Director General Radio Pakistan, Muhammad Tahir Hassan.

Speaking at the event, Director General Radio Pakistan Tahir Hassan highlighted the ongoing efforts to equip the national broadcaster with cutting-edge technology and innovation.

He emphasized that the music competition is a manifestation of the efforts being made to harness the potential of the youth in the realm of music.

Tahir Hassan underlined the unifying power of music, saying it fosters connections that transcend diverse communities and bridges gaps.