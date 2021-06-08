UrduPoint.com
Finality Of Prophethood's Protection Priority Of Every Muslim: Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:43 PM

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday said Tahafuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat (the protection of finality of Prophethood Peace be upon Him) was the basic faith of every Muslim and its protection was our top priority

Addressing 'Ya Rasoolullah' conference here at the Eidgah Sharif, he said Pakistan was the benefaction of Sufi saints and we could safeguard the national sovereignty by following their teachings.

The interior minister said the shrines of saints had been rendering valuable services for the unity of Muslim Ummah and we should seek guidance from them.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to make Pakistan a 'welfare state' in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and principles of the Riasat-e-Madina.

He said Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was sent by Allah Almighty for the entire mankind and for the entire universe, adding our Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was given the title of Rahmatul Lil Aalameen - the benefactor of the entire universe.

Rashid said by forging unity, making Madina Munawwara centre of gravity and following the teachings of Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon him, Muslims could overcome all their problems and face the challenges of the day and all times to come.

He said the entire life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace be upon Him was a source of inspiration and guidance for the Muslims.

