Finalized Child Protection Bill To Soon Land In KP Assembly: Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:03 PM

Finalized Child Protection Bill to soon land in KP Assembly: Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani on Monday told media that the draft of Child Protection Bill has been finalized and soon be tabled in the house for approval

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani on Monday told media that the draft of Child Protection Bill has been finalized and soon be tabled in the house for approval.

He expressed for implementation of the law and awareness among people regarding this important enactment, a strategy has also been devised to achieve the desired objectives and targets.

He was talking to media after inaugurating tree plantation drive arranged by Peshawar Development Authority here along with Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan.

The Speaker said the draft has been sent to the provincial government and soon would be presented before the provincial assembly for approval.

Mushtaq Ghani informed that severe punishments have been recommended for those involved in crimes against children. An imprisonment of at least ten years or death penalty have been suggested in bill for child abusers in the drafted bill.

He further informed that a meeting has taken place with leaders of opposition parties and hoped that all pending matters would soon be resolved the opposition.

